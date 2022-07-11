Bianca Belair shares her father's advice for handling high-pressure situations

Bianca Belair disclosed her secret to handling high-pressure situations, and it was some sage advice her father gave her a while back.

The current RAW Women's Champion is the face of the women's division on the red brand. She headlined WrestleMania 37 and won the Women's Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber match during her main roster run.

During a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Belair stated that she looks forward to high-pressure situations and that her father taught her how to deal with nervousness.

"I’ve been an athlete my whole life. So I’ve learned how to embrace the feeling of nervousness and not get scared of it. My daddy always taught me, ‘It’s okay to be nervous, just don’t be scared,'" said Belair.

When Bianca Belair found out about her first WrestleMania main event

The Boss and The EST of WWE made history last year by becoming the first black women to main-event a WrestleMania. Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the coveted SmackDown Women's Championship.

During the above interview, she was asked when she found out that they'd be headlining The Showcase of the Immortals.

“I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn’t... We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that’s scary, but it didn’t give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do and that’s what we did.”

Bianca Belair has won two back-to-back championships at WrestleMania. At the Show of Shows in April 2022, she defeated Becky Lynch to capture the RAW Women's Championship.

