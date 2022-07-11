"Maybe that’s scary" - Current champion discloses when she found out about her WrestleMania main event against Sasha Banks

Bianca Belair disclosed when she found out that she was going to headline WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks.

Last year at The Grandest Stage of Them All, The EST of WWE and The Boss headlined Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. The two women competed in a back-and-forth match for the SmackDown Women's Championship.

Speaking in a recent interview with Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Belair noted that she and Banks found out about their main event the day before WrestleMania 37.

“I feel like we found out at the same time as everyone else on Twitter. It was a lot of back and forth between who was going to main event and who wasn’t. A lot of our fans on Twitter were doing hashtags and really pushing for it. We found out, I believe, the day before WrestleMania that we were going to be the main event. Some people think maybe that’s scary, but it didn’t give me time to think or get too nervous. We just had to go out there and do what we do and that’s what we did.” said Bianca Belair (H/T: Fightful)

Sasha Banks and Naomi were recently removed from WWE's internal roster

A few weeks ago, Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of WWE, as rumors suggested that they had issues with the creative direction in regards to the Women's Tag Team Championships.

Since their walkout from the company, the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships have been vacated, and a new set of champions has not been crowned.

Banks and Naomi have been active on social media since their exit, but neither has addressed their standing within the company. Meanwhile, a new report appears to confirm that there could be a change in their status.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, both Banks and Naomi have been quietly removed from WWE's internal roster.

"While there has been no official indication they have been released, PWInsider.com can confirm that both Sasha Banks and Naomi were removed from WWE's Internal roster over the last 24 hours," wrote Johnson.

The duo's status remains unclear, as there has been no official word regarding their exit. It remains to be seen how the story will unfold moving forward.

