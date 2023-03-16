Bianca Belair includes former rival and interesting name in her WWE Mount Rushmore

Bianca Belair recently revealed who will feature on her Mount Rushmore of professional wrestling.

The EST of WWE is one of the most decorated female superstars of all time despite being on the main roster for only a few years. She has headlined WrestleMania, held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championship, sharing the ring with many notable stars. She recently made history by becoming the longest reigning black champion of any singles title in WWE.

During a recent interview with Alex Feuz on The Whole Story podcast, Bianca Belair mentioned several legends, such as The Rock and Steve Austin, as the people she would include in her Mount Rushmore.

Her list also features her former rival Becky Lynch and, interestingly, Rhea Ripley.

"I don't like this question. This is the one question I hate that I get for wrestling. Well, I would say [The] Rock, Shawn Michaels, Undertaker, Beth Phoenix, Chyna, because it's so many. I want to put Stone Cold on there and I wanted to put me on there and I want my husband [Montez Ford] on there and Rhea Ripley and Charlotte and Becky," said Belair. [10:12-10:39]

Bianca Belair has a major challenge to overcome at WrestleMania 39

At Elimination Chamber last month, Asuka defeated five other superstars, including Liv Morgan and Natalya, to win the Women's Chamber match.

She earned the right to challenge Bianca Belair for the RAW Women's Championship at The Grandest Stage of Them All.

The Empress of Tomorrow is one of the best in WWE right now, and she won't be an easy opponent for Bianca Belair. The champion will have to pull out all the stops and use every move in her arsenal to win.

The two stars will undoubtedly put on a good bout, and it'll be interesting to see who emerges victorious at WrestleMania 39.

