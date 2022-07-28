"Let's collab" - Bianca Belair invites Cardi B and other female artists to come to WWE

Bianca Belair is open to the idea of female celebrities such as hip-hop artist Cardi B coming to WWE.

Several personalities such as Logan Paul, Johnny Knoxville, and Bad Bunny have stepped into the squared circle this year, and The EST of WWE would like to see female celebs do the same thing.

The RAW Women's Champion has had her fair share of involvement with the music industry. She competed at the Rolling Loud hip-hop festival last year, posing with Megan Thee Stallion. The EST has also collaborated with Rihanna's Fenty Beauty cosmetic brand.

In an interview with Z100, Bianca Belair mentioned a few celebs she would love to interact with in WWE.

“Cardi B, Nicki [Minaj], Meg [Thee Stallion], whoever wants to come out, I am a huge fan of them. They can come and get in the ring; we can tag team. They can come and perform, bring me out, let me come out to their music, my entrance music. Let’s collab. Let’s make something happen!” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Bianca Belair recalls Montez Ford ribbing her by saying The Usos weren't twins

When The EST of WWE arrived on the main roster, her husband Montez Ford convinced her that the current Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos weren't twins.

The RAW star shared the story during the same interview and said:

“I was so adamant about it, like, ‘No, they’re not, they’re not twins,’ and they’re [WWE talent] like, ‘What are you talking about? Yes, they are.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, nevermind,’ and so I go to my husband, ‘Why did you tell me that?’ And he was like, ‘I don’t know. I was just messing with you,’ I was like, ‘I actually said it out loud in front of people,'” Belair recalled.

Belair is currently scheduled to defend her RAW Women's Championship against Becky Lynch in a one-on-one contest at WWE SummerSlam this Saturday night.

