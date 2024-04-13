Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill provide a major update on their tag team future after their match on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill have provided a major update on their tag team's future following their match on WWE SmackDown this week.

The duo of Belair and Cargill collided with Piper Niven and Chelsea Green in a tag team match during the show and emerged victorious. At WrestleMania XL, the former AEW TBS Champion and The EST of WWE teamed up with Naomi to take on Kairi Sane, Asuka, and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match, which they also won.

After their match on the latest episode of SmackDown, Bianca and Jade were interviewed backstage by Byron Saxton, wherein they were asked about the possibility of them going after the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill said they were interested, which meant they would continue to be tag team partners.

"Well, since you asked, because he did ask, right? Well since you asked, that sounds like a good idea. You know, right now, Damage CTRL has those tag team titles, and, you know, I got a lot of history with them. We already added Jade to the big three at WrestleMania to come down so they still got those titles and I've never been a tag team champion. I never had nobody on my side like Jade Cargill," Bianca Belair said. [1:00 - 1:25]

It remains to be seen what plans the Stamford-based promotion have for Bianca and Jade's tag team run moving forward.

Bianca Belair on Jade Cargill's performance at WWE WrestleMania XL

Jade Cargill competed in her first WrestleMania match this past week, and she gave her team the pinfall victory.

While speaking at a Fanatics Live signing at WWE World, Bianca Belair was asked to comment on Cargill's performance at The Show of Shows.

"I thought it was great. It's one thing to be able to debut in WWE, but when you're debuting at WrestleMania...but she handled it. She was just calm, cool, and collected. She handled it. I think it just speaks volumes of what's expected of her and what we're going to see of her in the future and the potential she has. It's exciting," Bianca Belair said.

It will be interesting to see whether Jade and Bianca can dethrone The Kabuki Warriors to win the Women's Tag Team Championship.

