Former Women's Champion has high praise for Jade Cargill 

A popular WWE SmackDown star has praised Jade Cargill following her performance on Night One of WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia this past weekend.

The former All Elite Wrestling star debuted during the Kickoff Show for Fastlane 2023 but disappeared from WWE television in the following weeks. She returned in January this year to compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match but was eliminated by Liv Morgan.

On WrestleMania Saturday, Jade Cargill teamed with Bianca Belair and Naomi to defeat Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors. The EST of WWE has praised Cargill following their match at The Show of Shows.

Speaking at a Fanatics Live signing at WWE World, Belair was asked to comment on Cargill's performance at WrestleMania XL. The former women's champion praised her tag team partner for how calm she was heading into her first WrestleMania match and how that spoke volumes about her mentality.

"I thought it was great. It's one thing to be able to debut in WWE, but when you're debuting at WrestleMania... but she handled it. She was just calm, cool, and collected. She handled it. I think it just speaks volumes of what's expected of her and what we're going to see of her in the future and the potential she has. It's exciting," she said.

Belair added that she is looking forward to seeing what lies ahead for the former TBS Champion.

"I think Jade, she showed up, she showed out, and I'm excited to see what more she has to show," said Belair. [H/T: Fightful]

WWE Hall of Famer comments on AEW not seeing what they had in Jade Cargill

Wrestling legend Teddy Long recently took All Elite Wrestling to task for not holding on to Jade Cargill.

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, the wrestling veteran stated that he has known Cargill for a long time. He said he was happy to see her get the opportunity she deserves and claimed it was sad AEW didn't know what they had with Jade Cargill.

"I am so proud of her man, like I said... I've known her since day one, so just, I'm happy she is getting the opportunity she deserves. Like, I said going back to AEW, she is right, right there. They don't even know what they had. It's sad. Congratulations to her man, and Bianca too. Did you see them together? Did you see how phenomenal that looks?" he said. [From 07:22 onwards]

Jade Cargill showed only a glimpse of what she is capable of during the six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the 31-year-old makes an appearance during tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown.

