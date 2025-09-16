Bianca Belair leaves the door open to big move away from WWE 

Bianca Belair has left the door open for a big move away from WWE. The EST of WWE has been out of action since WrestleMania 41. She suffered injury to her finger, which has made it difficult for her to return to in-ring competition.

Belair has been heavily touted as one of the biggest stars of the company and is a well-established main event talent. However, it seems she is open to new challenges.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair talked about the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown and having respect for sports like boxing and MMA. She mentioned UFC stars crossing over to WWE in the last few years as well as CM Punk competing in MMA. Belair then weighed-in on potentially fighting in UFC.

"I think I’m very happy and comfortable being in WWE. If I ever did that, I would train extremely hard. I know it’s not something that you can just walk into and think that you’re gonna be successful. I mean, I learned to never say never, but I know my mom would be very scared if I ever did that,” she said.

You can watch the interview below:

WWE fans have seen the likes of Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, and more recently Gabe Steveson crossover to the world of MMA. Given her athletic ability and strength, it won't be a surprise if Belair gives it a shot down the line.

Bianca Belair shared an update on her WWE return

Bianca Belair has been out for nearly five months after suffering a finger injury. While her absence from WWE continues, she shared an update on a potential return to the promotion.

Talking to Adrian Hernandez, she mentioned that she was eyeing an in-ring return in the immediate future. She thanked the fans for their support and said she will be "back soon."

The former SmackDown Women's Champion will be eager to get to the top of the Women's division once she makes her much-awaited return to the ring.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sports Illustrated and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

