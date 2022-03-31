"I want to eventually pin all four horsewomen" - Bianca Belair is looking to make history following WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair has stated that she intends to defeat all members of the four-horsewomen. She wants a match against SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair at next year's WrestleMania.

Belair recently appeared on The Bellas Podcast and gave an insight into what her future goals are in WWE. She pointed out that if she defeats the RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, she would have defeated three out-of-four horsewomen.

The EST has pinned Bayley on TV on multiple occasions and pinned Sasha Banks in the main event of Night 1 of WrestleMania 37. Belair will be looking to pin Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38, which will only leave Charlotte Flair out of the quartet. The Queen will be defending her SmackDown Women's Championship against Royal Rumble winner Ronda Rousey at the Show of Shows.

"After this WrestleMania, after I defeat Becky Lynch and become Raw Women's Champion, that would be three of the four Horsewomen that I have pinned and defeated. I've pinned Bayley, I've pinned Sasha, I'm gonna pin Becky Lynch this year. I want to eventually pin all four Horsewomen, so I would love for Hollywood to be chasing after Charlotte and being the last four Horsewoman to pin," said Bianca Belair (h/t Fightful)

WrestleMania 39 will emanate from the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The show is being billed as WrestleMania Hollywood.

Bianca Belair cut Becky Lynch's hair on the go-home RAW for WrestleMania 38

Bianca Belair cut Becky Lynch's hair on the latest episode of RAW before their title match at WrestleMania 38.

The segment saw Belair make her way to the ring to address Becky's attack on her from a couple of weeks back. This prompted Big Time Becks to run-in on the challenger and attempt to cut-off her ponytail. Belair reversed the attack, performed two KODs on the champ, and proceeded to cut her hair

The EST made her return to TV after being attacked by the champion two weeks ago. The attack resulted in a storyline throat fracture for Belair, which came after she fractured The Man's throat at a house-show event.

Do you believe that Bianca Belair will pin Becky Lynch at WrestleMania and one-day pin all four horsewomen? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

