"I'll keep my eye out" - Bianca Belair wants to face Bayley

Bianca Belair recently revealed that she is looking forward to a match with former SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

The EST defended her RAW Women's Championship against two former champs, Becky Lynch and Asuka, at last Sunday's Hell in a Cell. She won the title on Night One of WrestleMania 38, defeating Lynch in a critically acclaimed match.

Belair spoke with Sports Illustrated after her match at the premium live event, where she said that she was proud of her performance and the match. She then went on to list the names she wants to face in the future and put the entire roster on notice -

“We have a whole roster full of talented women who want this title, whether that’s Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Dana Brooke, Tamina, Nikki, Doudrop. I know that I have to keep my eye out for Bayley. I love to do this, and I can’t wait to see what’s next.” (h/t Fightful.com)

Bayley was Bianca's first challenger when the latter won the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 in 2021. The two even faced off in a Hell in a Cell match.

The former NXT Women's Champion has been out of action since June of last year with a torn ACL. It remains to be seen when she will make her long-awaited return to the ring.

Bianca Belair wants to have "great matches" with rest of the women's roster

During the same interview, Bianca Belair claimed that she wants to have "great matches" with the rest of the women's roster. She stated her feud with Becky Lynch helped her improve and she wants to do the same for others.

“That’s what I want to show from the whole division. We’re all so unique and different, and that’s what makes us special when we step in the ring with each other. But you can’t be great without the help of others. I worked with Becky Lynch, and she pushed me to the point where I walked out of WrestleMania as a better version of myself. There is still more down the road between Asuka and me, and there is definitely more between Becky and me." said Bianca Belair (h/t Fightful.com)

In an interview right after her title win at this year's Showcase of the Immortals, Bianca made a bold statement. She said that she has faced and defeated three out-of-four members of "The Four Horsewomen" in Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Sasha Banks. She now wants to face and defeat Charlotte Flair.

In the finish of the triple-threat match at Hell in a Cell, the champ pinned Asuka after ejecting Lynch out of the ring. It should be expected that The Man will continue to be a thorn in the side of the RAW Women's Champion.

