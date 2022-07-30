Photos: Bianca Belair shows off impressive physique in her childhood pictures

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently shared some of her childhood pictures on social media, showing off an impressive physique from her early days.

Before signing with the Stamford-based promotion in 2016, Belair succeeded in many sports, including track and field. The current RAW Women's Champion has been an exceptional athlete her entire life, for which she started training from an early age.

Bianca disclosed through a Twitter post that she was visited by her childhood tumbling coach at a meet and greet for C4 energy. The EST of WWE also posted a few pictures of her from when she was six years old. Bianca added that the pictures were given to her by her coach.

"And to make it even better…My tumbling coach from when I was 6 YEARS OLD SHOWED UP! She is the reason why I can even flip in the ring now! I haven’t seen her since and she brought these pictures!" she tweeted.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE And to make it even better…



My tumbling coach from when I was 6 YEARS OLD SHOWED UP! She is the reason why I can even flip in the ring now!

I haven’t seen her since and she brought these pictures! And to make it even better…My tumbling coach from when I was 6 YEARS OLD SHOWED UP! She is the reason why I can even flip in the ring now!I haven’t seen her since and she brought these pictures! https://t.co/a1w2XuY1tf

Bianca Belair will be in action at SummerSlam tomorrow

Bianca Belair has been on a rapid ascend since making her main roster debut. She defeated Becky Lynch at WrestleMania this year to win the RAW Women's Championship, her second title with the promotion.

Bianca will defend her title against Big Time Becks at SummerSlam, a year after losing the SmackDown Women's title to Lynch in 26 seconds. The EST of WWE recently revealed that the aforementioned moment was one of the lowest points of her career and she is looking forward to overcoming it this year:

"SummerSlam [2021] was one of the lowest points of my career. Losing the title [in] 26 seconds in front of all of your fans. It's my redemption story. My goal is to walk out as champion this time and be the person that gets to write the final chapter in this book. [I want to] close this SummerSlam book and walk out on top as RAW Women's Champion."

The feud between Bianca and Becky has been enthralling so far, with both women putting on incredible matches on multiple occasions. It'll be interesting to see how the next chapter of their story unfolds at The Biggest Party of the Summer.

A Hall of Famer told us Drew McIntyre wouldn't have succeeded during the Attitude Era. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far