Bianca Belair has major plans for WWE Royal Rumble; reveals her goal after huge confirmation

This week on SmackDown, Bianca Belair announced her entry into the 2025 WWE Women's Royal Rumble Match. Following the show, The EST revealed her major goal for this year's Rumble.

Belair won the 2021 Royal Rumble after entering the match at #3. She eliminated four superstars after lasting 56 minutes. The EST is the reigning Women's Tag Team Champion and remains hopeful of becoming a double champion by winning a singles title.

On Twitter/X, Belair reacted to her entering the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She is hopeful of becoming a two-time Royal Rumble winner.

"2X Royal Rumble Winner?! Let’s Rumble!" Belair wrote.

Check out Belair's post:

Belair is a former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has also held the newly introduced WWE Women's Championship and will aim to get her hands on singles gold in 2025.

Raquel Rodriguez wants to face Bianca Belair in a singles match in WWE

Raquel Rodriguez has expressed her interest in competing with Bianca Belair in a singles competition. The two superstars have crossed paths multiple times but never in an official singles match.

Speaking to The Wrestling Classic, Rodriguez stated that she would love to have a one-on-one match against Bianca Belair. The current Judgment Day member stated:

"I really want to step into the ring with Bianca Belair. I've only had a little taste of Bianca whether that being a tag match or in WarGames of course, we had a little bit of interaction there. But, I've yet to have a full-blown singles match with Bianca Belair and I would love to step into the ring with The EST and show her what I got."

Belair is working in a tag team with Naomi, who has stepped in for an injured Jade Cargill. The duo has successfully defended the WWE Women's Championships on multiple occasions.

The EST and her tag team partner will compete in the Women's Royal Rumble Match. They will be joined by several superstars, including Nia Jax, Bayley, Charlotte Flair, Liv Morgan, and Raquel Rodriguez.

