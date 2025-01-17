Ex-WWE champion wants to face Bianca Belair in a singles match; the two haven't wrestled one-on-one

A major WWE Superstar recently claimed she wanted to lock horns with Bianca Belair in a "full-blown" singles match. The star in question is former NXT Women's Champion Raquel Rodriguez.

Belair and Rodriguez have shared the ring on several occasions recently, but they never clashed in a singles contest. Their most recent encounter occurred on November 30, 2024, during the Women's WarGames Match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event. Before that, Liv Morgan and Rodriguez, representing The Judgment Day, also failed to capture the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship from The EST and Jade Cargill on an episode of Monday Night RAW.

In an interview with Justin Dhillon of The Wrestling Classic, the 34-year-old star stated that she wants to have a singles match with Bianca Belair. Raquel Rodriguez acknowledged their previous encounters but emphasized her desire for a full-blown one-on-one contest to demonstrate her skills against The EST.

"I really want to step into the ring with Bianca Belair. I've only had a little taste of Bianca whether that being a tag match or in WarGames of course, we had a little bit of interaction there. But, I've yet to have a full-blown singles match with Bianca Belair and I would love to step into the ring with The EST and show her what I got," she said. [From 17:46 to 18:04]

Raquel Rodriguez breaks character to praise top WWE star

The Judgment Day star broke her heel persona to praise the reigning WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. She opened up about her relationship with The Eradicator during the same interaction on The Wrestling Classic.

Raquel Rodriguez compared her relationship with Mami to her relationship with her real-life sister, acknowledging their constant back-and-forth dynamic. She praised Rhea Ripley's impressive journey as a WWE Superstar and emphasized that she always enjoys working with her.

"I look at Rhea [Ripley] kind of like I look at my real-life sister, which is also a never-ending rivalry; because that's just what sisters do. We fight, we make up, we fight, we make up, we fight, we make up, but at the end of the day you know they're always there. Rhea has just come such a long way on her own as a superstar, in Judgment Day and as this megastar that she is today, so working with her is always always always always going to be a pleasure of mine," Rodriguez said.

Whether WWE will book a one-on-one match between Raquel Rodriguez and Bianca Belair remains to be seen.

