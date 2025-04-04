Bianca Belair makes big revelation about recent RAW appearance

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 04, 2025 03:05 GMT
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair is a former RAW Women's Champion (Image source: WWE.com)

Bianca Belair recently performed a new role on WWE RAW and has now revealed some information about it.

Bianca Belair earned herself a WrestleMania 41 match for the Women's World Championship. However, Rhea Ripley was also looking to get a rematch after she lost the title to IYO SKY last month. Ripley even interrupted the contract signing between SKY and Belair, attacked both women and signed her name on the contract. Hence, Adam Pearce offered Mami a title shot this week on RAW and named Belair the special guest referee.

However, after Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY accidentally attacked Belair during the match, she called for a double disqualification. Now, she has taken to social media to reveal that she stitched together her referee uniform for the match with a needle and thread in her hotel room.

"Bianca Ref-Lair Or Ref B?🤔Nah @wweladyrefjess @ajasmithwwe come get yall job! I need a few days to get my feelings & thoughts together after that mess… “B with the Tea” is coming…………… 👀#ESTofWWE #WWERAW Ref outfit: Made by ME (w/ a simple sewing needle and thread in the hotel room…my fingers are still raw 😩)"
Check out her post here:

Vince Russo addresses negative crowd reaction to Bianca Belair

WWE recently held its European tour. Several top stars were part of the tour, including Bianca Belair. While Belair is a top babyface, she was met with negative reactions from the European crowd. Many believed it was due to racism. However, a WWE veteran doesn't think so.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo refuses to believe that the negative reaction from the European fans was due to racism.

"I have heard that insinuation. I don’t wanna…I don’t know, I would like not to believe that."
It will be interesting to see if Belair can win the Women's World Title at WrestleMania 41.

Edited by Angana Roy
