Bianca Belair makes a bold statement after Bash in Berlin, reflects on her and Jade Cargill's championship win

At the Bash in Berlin Premium Live Event, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill became two-time WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The EST reflected on regaining the titles with her partner on social media.

Belair and Cargill won the tag team championships previously at Backlash: France, defeating The Kabuki Warriors. Their first reign as champions ended at Clash at the Castle: Scotland when they lost to Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre.

On X/Twitter, Belair reflected on her and Cargil's historic win. The newly crowned champions have set a major goal for their second reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions.

"2x Tag Team Champions! Not our 1st title reign but we are going to make it our bEST title reign. Get ready! Time to finish what we started!" wrote Belair.

Jade Cargill discussed the idea of a match against Bianca Belair

Jade Cargill opened up about the idea of facing Bianca Belair in a singles match in the future. Cargill and Belair are tag team partners but the WWE Universe has expressed interest in a clash between the two superstars.

Speaking in an interview with Fightful, Cargill revealed that she and Belair are focused on the growth of the women's tag team division. Belair said:

"I mean we laugh about it, we talk about it because I promise you it's the topic of discussion almost every week. But right now, we're just here to elevate the women's tag team division." Cargill continued, "We're just here to hopefully put it on a PLE one day. Is it inevitable? I don't know but right now, we're just focused on that."

Belair and Cargill's first reign as the Women's Tag Team Champions ended after 42 days. The duo would aim for a better reign as champions the second time around.

It remains to be seen which teams step up to challenge the newly crowned champions and what plans WWE has in store for the women's tag team division.

