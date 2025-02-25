Bianca Belair makes it clear her issues are not over with Liv Morgan following title loss

Bianca Belair revealed that her issues with Liv Morgan and The Judgment Day are not over after last night's WWE RAW. The EST was in action in the main event of last night's edition of the red brand in Cincinnati, Ohio.

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis recently showed security footage that placed Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez around the scene of Jade Cargill's attack last November. Belair and Naomi believe The Judgment Day stars are responsible for the attack, and defended the Women's Tag Team Championships against the duo last night on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez emerged victorious, capturing the Women's Tag Team Championships. Following the heartbreaking defeat, Belair took to her Instagram story and noted that her issues with The Judgment Day were not resolved.

"So proud. This meant so much to me. I hope I did right by you. Tired... But it ain't over," she wrote.

The veteran reacts to major RAW loss on Instagram. [Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, and Naomi will all be competing in the Women's Elimination Chamber match at the PLE this Saturday. Raquel Rodriguez lost her qualifying match to Roxanne Perez earlier this month on WWE RAW.

Ex-WWE employee believes Bianca Belair should win the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently claimed that Bianca Belair should win at Elimination Chamber to earn a title match against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, Carlucci praised Belair and noted that she was great on the microphone. The veteran added that Ripley versus Belair for the Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41 was the best option for the company.

"I think if she wins Elimination Chamber, her and Rhea throwing down at WrestleMania will be some match because they're two great workers. Bianca can cut a really good promo, I don't know so much about Rhea. Her voice is a little annoying to me. But I think that's the best choice out of all the young ladies we have in this match is go with Bianca and Rhea at WrestleMania," he said. [38:10 - 38:33]

Rhea Ripley recently shared that she would like to face Bianca Belair to see who was the better athlete. Only time will tell who challenges The Eradicator for the Women's World Championship at WWE WrestleMania 41.

