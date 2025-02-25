5'7" former Women's Champion is the best choice to win the Elimination Chamber match, says ex-WWE employee

Six WWE Superstars are set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber for a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. Former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci recently suggested a 5'7" former champion would be the best choice to leave Toronto victorious.

Earlier this month, Charlotte Flair returned to win the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble and earn a women's championship shot at this year's Show of Shows. The Queen later announced that she would challenge the WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton.

The Women's Elimination Chamber winner will go head-to-head against The Eradicator if the latter successfully defends her title against Iyo Sky on the first RAW after the upcoming premium live event. After winning qualifying matches, Liv Morgan, Alexa Bliss, Roxanne Perez, Naomi, and Bianca Belair have reserved their spots in the Women's Elimination Chamber.

Speaking on the Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word podcast, former WWE employee Tommy Carlucci claimed The EST would be the best opponent for Ripley at the Showcase of the Immortals:

"I think if she wins Elimination Chamber, her and Rhea throwing down at WrestleMania will be some match because they're two great workers. Bianca can cut a really good promo, I don't know so much about Rhea. Her voice is a little annoying to me. But I think that's the best choice out of all the young ladies we have in this match is go with Bianca and Rhea at WrestleMania," he said. [38:10 - 38:33]

Bianca Belair wants to dethrone Rhea Ripley at WWE WrestleMania

Over the past few years, Bianca Belair has been vocal about wanting to share the ring with Rhea Ripley on the main roster. During the Elimination Chamber media call, The EST of WWE discussed the possibility of winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match and getting her "dream match" versus The Eradicator at this year's WrestleMania.

The 35-year-old stated that she desires to end Ripley's Women's World Championship reign at the Show of Shows. She also revealed that she would like to maintain her undefeated streak at the premium live event:

"While I would love to go to WrestleMania and defend those Tag Team championship, I would just as much love to win the Elimination Chamber and go up against Rhea Ripley, and that's always been a dream match of mine. I feel like it's a dream match for the fans as well, but to be able to go in and possibly have another title opportunity and remain undefeated at WrestleMania and be someone to take down Rhea Ripley? Who wouldn't want to do that?" Belair said.

It would be interesting to see if Belair would indeed emerge victorious this Saturday in Toronto.

Please credit Behind The Turnbuckle: The Last Word and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

