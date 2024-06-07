Bianca Belair makes emotional post; sends a message to Montez Ford after facing multiple issues

Being a WWE Superstar is not the easiest thing in the world, but doing so while in a relationship may be even tougher if Bianca Belair's message to Montez Ford is anything to go by. She has sent an emotional message to Ford after a hard week with multiple issues.

This week was Montez Ford's birthday, but the stars were also heavily busy with their WWE commitments. It has been challenging for them to have things go their way, and The EST posted about it.

Belair said that the past week had been crazy busy. On top of that, Montez Ford had to work on his birthday while also ensuring that his album came out on the same day.

She said that he was a good man and deserved good days. Belair loved celebrating him and thus had no regrets about making time in the middle of this to cherish him at every instance.

"Past week has been so busy crazy… from you working like crazy to get your album out on your Bday, to you working on your Bday… to our schedules not lining up for a few days… but I tried to use every single free minute to find time to celebrate and make up for your Bday. You are a good guy and good guys deserve good days!"

She added that everyone should stream the album Happy Birthday Tez, which was out on all major platforms. After celebrating their birthday, they would listen to the album for a long time.

Check out the full post below:

Montez Ford announced the album after WWE SmackDown recently

Ford told fans that the album was coming after an episode of SmackDown two weeks back.

He said the album was out on his birthday and was his gift to all his fans.

"NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 31. ON MY BIRTHDAY, ANOTHER NEW ALBUM. MY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO YOU ALL. SINCERELY WITH LOVE, TEZ."

Fans can find the album on any streaming platform at this time.

