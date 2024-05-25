Montez Ford makes major announcement following WWE SmackDown

WWE's Montez Ford has dominated the tag team division with longtime partner Angelo Dawkins, as The Street Profits. Ford is widely-viewed as a tag team superstar who has massive potential for a singles run. The multi-time champion has just announced another accolade.

Ford joined World Wrestling Entertainment in 2015, three years after Dawkins signed. The 2020 Tag Team of the Year Slammy Award winner has held gold on all three WWE brands as the second Tag Team Triple Crown Champions. Fans often call on officials to push Ford as a singles competitor, but some aren't aware of how the U.S. Marine Corps veteran is also known as King Tez or TEZ in the music world.

The Street Profit released his God Is Good hip-hop mixtape back in February, named after the three-word tweet he's posted for years now. Ford is turning 34-years-old on Friday, May 31, and he's celebrating with a new album. The 9-year veteran will release the 9-track Happy Birthday Tez album, as seen in the cover art below.

"NEXT FRIDAY, MAY 31. ON MY BIRTHDAY, ANOTHER NEW ALBUM. MY BIRTHDAY GIFT TO YOU ALL. SINCERELY WITH LOVE, TEZ," Montez Ford wrote with the images below.

Ford initially released his LMTYO EP on Valentine's Day in 2022. The 6-song project had a runtime of just 15 minutes. The husband of Bianca Belair then dropped his first album in March 2023, titled SYAD. The aforementioned God Is Good album featured 8 songs, with a runtime of 26 minutes and 36 seconds.

When Montez Ford competed for the WWE United States Championship

The 2023 WWE Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event featured a big match inside the steel structure, for the United States Championship.

The Chamber match saw then-champion Austin Theory retain the United States Championship over several stars - Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, Johnny Gargano, and Seth Rollins. This was Ford's only singles title shot so far.

Ford entered the 6-man chamber match at #6. He was eliminated 4th after being pinned by the winner Theory at the 27:45 mark. The tag team star managed to eliminate Reed as the 1st of the match, and then eliminated Priest as #3.

