Bianca Belair makes NXT: Homecoming appearance amid WWE absence

Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance on NXT: Homecoming tonight. This came amid her recent WWE absence.Bianca Belair has established herself as one of the top women on the main roster for the past couple of years. However, the EST of WWE first made a name for herself in NXT, where she captured fans' attention with her personality and athleticism. Given that the black and silver brand returned to Full Sail University tonight, Belair was present in the front row and shown on camera ahead of the main event. Her appearance comes in the middle of her time away from the ring due to a broken finger.She witnessed the main event take place between Fatal Influence and Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer. The baby faces were competing in NXT after a while. However, they delivered a standout performance and even picked up the win with some assistance from Lola Vice.Bianca Belair wasn't the only surprise appearance tonightGiven that tonight's episode of WWE NXT was a very special one, several past stars returned to the brand. Triple H kicked off the show in his trademark style before he was interrupted by Shawn Michaels and then William Regal.Shayna Baszler also made her return to the brand and asked Sol Ruca and Zaria to sort out their issues. Damian Priest showed up to tell Tavion Heights that he is facing Ethan Page for the North American Championship at No Mercy. Grayson Waller hosted a very special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect. Bobby Roode and Montez Ford also made guest appearances on the show. Even DIY returned to action against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.This turned out to be one of the most special episodes of NXT in recent memory, with several guest appearances.