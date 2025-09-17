Bianca Belair makes NXT: Homecoming appearance amid WWE absence

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 17, 2025 02:25 GMT
Bianca Belair
Bianca Belair is a former RAW Women's Champion (source: WWE's YouTube channel)

Bianca Belair made a surprise appearance on NXT: Homecoming tonight. This came amid her recent WWE absence.

Ad

Bianca Belair has established herself as one of the top women on the main roster for the past couple of years. However, the EST of WWE first made a name for herself in NXT, where she captured fans' attention with her personality and athleticism. Given that the black and silver brand returned to Full Sail University tonight, Belair was present in the front row and shown on camera ahead of the main event. Her appearance comes in the middle of her time away from the ring due to a broken finger.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

She witnessed the main event take place between Fatal Influence and Rhea Ripley, Lyra Valkyria, and Stephanie Vaquer. The baby faces were competing in NXT after a while. However, they delivered a standout performance and even picked up the win with some assistance from Lola Vice.

Ad

WWE has no plans for these former AEW wrestlers? Here's why!

Bianca Belair wasn't the only surprise appearance tonight

Given that tonight's episode of WWE NXT was a very special one, several past stars returned to the brand. Triple H kicked off the show in his trademark style before he was interrupted by Shawn Michaels and then William Regal.

Shayna Baszler also made her return to the brand and asked Sol Ruca and Zaria to sort out their issues. Damian Priest showed up to tell Tavion Heights that he is facing Ethan Page for the North American Championship at No Mercy. Grayson Waller hosted a very special edition of the Grayson Waller Effect. Bobby Roode and Montez Ford also made guest appearances on the show. Even DIY returned to action against Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams.

This turned out to be one of the most special episodes of NXT in recent memory, with several guest appearances.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

How WWE has messed up John Cena's last run - Check here!

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications