Damian Priest returns to WWE NXT; makes huge announcement

Damian Priest made a surprising return to WWE NXT tonight. He also made a huge announcement involving two of the brand's top stars.Damian Priest first gained traction in WWE during his time in NXT. He wrestled for the black and silver brand for a couple of years and even won the NXT North American Championship. Priest was soon called up to the main roster, where he experienced quite a bit of success with Judgment Day. He established himself as a main event star last year after he won the World Heavyweight Championship.Tonight, on WWE NXT Homecoming, Damian Priest made a surprising return to the black and silver brand in a backstage segment with Tavion Heights. He offered some words of encouragement to Tavion and told him he was close to reaching the next level. He recalled how he had won the NXT North American Championship years ago. He also revealed that he spoke to NXT General Manager, Ava, and got Tavion a NXT North American Championship match against Ethan Page at No Mercy.Shayna Baszler also returned to WWE NXT tonightShayna Baszler was a prominent figure in NXT's women's division a few years ago. She dominated the brand as the Women's Champion before moving to the main roster, where her dominance continued in the tag team division.Tonight, on NXT, Shayna Baszler made her shocking return to the black and silver brand in a segment with Sol Ruca and Zaria. Since Sol and Zaria were arguing about what happened between them last week, Shayna asked them to fix the issues they had so that they could get everything they wanted. She then walked away.It will be interesting to see if more surprising appearances will take place at NXT Homecoming tonight.