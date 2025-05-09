Bianca Belair makes a surprising revelation about Road to WrestleMania match

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair suffered her first defeat on The Grandest Stage of Them All last month. The 36-year-old recently shared her thoughts on being an integral part of a championship match on the Road to WrestleMania.

Before facing IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a Triple-Threat match for the Women's World Championship at The Show of Shows, The EST of WWE was a Special Guest Referee in a title match between the two. The contest took place on the March 31 edition of Monday Night RAW inside the O2 and ended in a double-DQ after Rhea and Sky got physical with Belair.

Bianca Belair recently took to her Instagram Stories to share that she never expected to be a Special Guest Referee. The former WWE Women's Champion noted that she was very nervous. She added that it was a fun experience that she would never forget.

"Y'all.. I still can't believe I was a Special Guest Referee on the Road to wrESTleMania... Like🤷🏾‍♀️😂 I never expected that. I was soooo nervous.😂 More nervous than having a match. But it was fun and memorable. I will never forget it. And... I lowkey ate that," she wrote.

Bianca Belair opens up about her historic WrestleMania match with former WWE Superstar

Bianca Belair defeated former WWE Superstar Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in Night One's main event of WrestleMania 37.

Belair spoke about the match on What's Your Story? With Steph McMahon. The former Women's Royal Rumble winner pointed out that it was an emotionally overwhelming moment for her, and she nearly broke down in tears.

"I'm feeling the magnitude of this moment, and I'm standing across from her [Sasha], and I'm like, wow, we're here. So much anticipation, we're finally here, and I'm trying to be serious. I feel it. I'm just like oh the tears are coming. They're coming, and now it's about to be an ugly cry. And I'm trying to hold it in, and I'm like, I don't wanna cry in the ring... The last place you want to cry is in the ring when you're about to fight. And I was like, I look weak, and I'm about to lose it. It was about to get to a shoulder-shaking cry. And I think Sasha saw it and she looked at me and she goes, let's go. And I got in the moment and I was like, cool," said Belair. [From 42:15 to 43:25]

You can hcekc out her comments in the video below:

Bianca Belair broke her finger during her match at The Showcase of the Immortals. It will be interesting to see when she returns to WWE programming.

