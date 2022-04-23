"I take that responsibility greatly" - Bianca Belair on what being the RAW Women's Champion means to her

Bianca Belair recently commented on what it means for her to represent WWE as the RAW Women's Champion.

The EST of WWE captured the title at WrestleMania 38 Night One by defeating Becky Lynch in a hard-hitting contest. She is set to defend the title in a triple threat match against Big Time Becks and Rhea Ripley at the WWE Sunday Stunner live event in Augusta, Georgia, on Sunday, April 24th.

Bianca Belair recently spoke to WJBF NewsChannel 6 to promote the event. During the interview, she stated that it means everything to her to represent the company as the RAW Women's Champion. The EST also said that she takes the responsibility seriously.

“It means everything to me to represent as the Raw Women’s Champion. Just coming from a roster with so many amazing and talented women and me being at the forefront of that and representing our roster, I take that responsibility greatly and I chased after this title for 8 months, and it wasn’t so much about Becky Lynch having the title and me redeeming myself against Becky Lynch. It was redemption for me and proving something to myself and to be at the top of my game and represent what I am, the best, so I’m very proud to represent Raw and represent the roster that we have,” said Belair.

Bianca Belair on what fans can expect from WWE Sunday Stunner

WWE Sunday Stunner will take place at the James Brown Arena on Sunday, April 24th, and several superstars have been advertised for the event. The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, Finn Balor, and Bobby Lashley are among those on the list.

When asked what the WWE Universe can expect from the show, Bianca Belair stated that they can expect an unmissable show.

“Everyone can expect a show that you do not want to miss. I’ll be there, I’ll be facing Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match, and they’ll be coming for the Raw Women’s Championship. So you’ll see me defending my title and just know that every time I step in to the ring I’m going to show that I’m the EST of WWE, that I’m the strongest, the fastest, the roughest, the toughest, the quickest, the greatest, the best,” said Belair.

The EST of WWE is also set to defend her RAW Women's title next week against Sonya Deville on Monday Night RAW. The bout will take place in her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee.

