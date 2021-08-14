Bianca Belair mentions her two toughest WWE rivals; possible showdown against Alexa Bliss

Bianca Belair has had a fantastic year in WWE thus far, despite having faced some tough challenges recently. During a recent interview, she named two particular challengers that stood out to her.

Belair won the SmackDown Women's Championship by defeating Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 37 in April. Since then, she has successfully defended the title against stars like Bayley and Carmella.

Speaking with Sony Sports India, Bianca Belair stated that Bayley and Sasha Banks were two of the toughest opponents she faced this year:

"I'm going to have to say Bayley because I faced her at Hell in a Cell, and Sasha at WrestleMania. I literally gave her everything that I had at WrestleMania. I gave her a [military] press up the stairs, I gave her two 450 [splashes], a shooting star press, suplexes, my finisher." Bianca Belair added, "I gave her everything that I had in order to walk out [as] the SmackDown Women's Champion."

While Bayley is currently out of action due to a torn ACL, Banks will have her rematch against Belair at WWE SummerSlam on August 21.

Having defeated Sasha Banks already, the SmackDown Women's Champion noted during the interview that she is in a "good position" heading into the upcoming pay-per-view.

But given how competitive their WrestleMania match was, Belair said it will still be "another tough battle" at WWE's Biggest Party of the Summer.

Bianca Belair's brief comment on potentially facing Alexa Bliss (w/ Lilly) in WWE

On Monday Night RAW, Alexa Bliss has taken part in some bizarre segments featuring her creepy doll, Lilly.

Belair was also asked about whether or not she would like to face Bliss with Lilly by the latter's side. The SmackDown Women's Champion seemed taken aback by the question and gave a brief response as a result:

"[Laughs] Um, yes and no [regarding a showdown against Alexa Bliss]. I have to say yes because I'm a champion, and I'm a fighting champion, and I never run from anything," stated Belair.

Both stars could cross paths if they end up on the same brand following this year's WWE Draft, which will likely take place in October.

While speaking with Sony Sports India, Bianca Belair also mentioned potential mixed tag team match opponents for her and Montez Ford in WWE.

