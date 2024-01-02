Bianca Belair and Montez Ford celebrate New Year with popular WWE couple

WWE Superstars Bianca Belair and Montez Ford celebrated their New Year with their colleagues Ricochet and Samantha Irvin.

Ricochet and Irvin previously made their relationship public in 2021. The couple announced their engagement in early 2023. Meanwhile, Belair and Ford got married in 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Belair posted a photo with her husband. The selfie also featured Ricochet and Irvin. The EST also sent a six-word message.

"The link up we all needed," wrote Belair.

Check out Belair's Instagram post:

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford opened up about the origins of their relationship

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the many couples in WWE. The couple previously opened up about the origins of their relationship.

While speaking with Sherri, Belair confirmed that she made the first move before getting into a relationship with Ford.

"I made the first move," Belair confirmed. "That was my first time ever going after a guy but my very first time seeing him I told my friend I was like, 'Keep him away from me. That is a beautiful man.' And we happen to be out at the same time that night and I was flirting and flirting and flirting and he just like not paying me any mind and then finally he looked at me he was like, 'I like your makeup.' I was like, 'Why did you say that?' He was like, 'I don't know. I was nervous.' I made the first move and then I accidentally gave him the wrong phone number."

Belair is currently feuding with Damage CTRL on SmackDown. She was previously betrayed by Asuka, who became the fifth member of the faction. This eventually led to The EST leading her team to victory in the Women's WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

