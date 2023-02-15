“I made the first move” - Montez Ford and Bianca Belair open up about the origins of their relationship

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are one of the many couples on the WWE roster right now.

Ford and Belair met each other in NXT and years later got married before they were called up to the main roster. Now Belair and Ford enjoy traveling on the road together as part of the WWE RAW roster, as the happy couple recently took part in filming a reality TV show for Hulu.

RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair and Montez Ford of The Street Profits were recent guests on Sherri to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked who made the first move in their relationship, Belair admitted that she was the one to make the first move.

"I made the first move," Bianca Belair confirmed. "That was my first time ever going after a guy but my very first time seeing him I told my friend I was like, 'Keep him away from me. That is a beautiful man.' And we happen to be out at the same time that night and I was flirting and flirting and flirting and he just like not paying me any mind and then finally he looked at me he was like, 'I like your makeup.' I was like, 'Why did you say that?' He was like, 'I don't know. I was nervous.' I made the first move and then I accidentally gave him the wrong phone number." [2:55 - 3:49]

Montez Ford hilariously wishes Bianca Belair a happy Valentine's Day on Twitter

While Valentine's Day is a romantic holiday for many, Montez Ford isn't one to be serious all the time and likes to joke around on social media.

Ford took to social media today to wish Bianca Belair a happy Valentine's Day as only he can, tweeting out:

"HAPPY VALENTINE'S DAY TO THE LOVE OF MY LIFE & MY MEAL TONIGHT & ERR NIGHT. -TEZ," Montez Ford said in a tweet.

