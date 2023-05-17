Bianca Belair must use her backstage power and refuse questionable requests from WWE, says veteran (Exclusive)

Bianca Belair has become one of WWE's top talents over the past few years, and Vince Russo has now urged her to use her power to reject specific booking ideas.

WWE has recently attracted a lot of heat after a former writer filed a lawsuit against the company regarding several questionable creative pitches.

It was noted that Bianca Belair complained to a writer about being given "discriminatory lines that made her sound ghetto." The topic was discussed on The Wrestling Outlaws, where Russo explained that Bianca Belair had gotten to a position where she could outrightly turn down things that made her feel uneasy.

WWE has often been criticized for giving its performers stereotypical characters. Vince Russo believed Belair had become a big enough star that she could speak out against the promotion's seemingly controversial decisions.

"My problem is the woman has a lot of stroke right now," said the former WWE writer. "If you don't like what you're doing and there are certain things you don't want to say, then play that card. She is a main star right now; if she ever had any stroke, it's now. So, it can't be a writer that speaks up; it's got to be the talents themselves saying, 'You know what? I'm very uncomfortable saying this. I think this is stereotypical; I don't want to say this.'" [9:20 - 9:50]

EC3 agreed with Russo's suggestion and credited Bianca Belair for becoming one of the most confident performers on the roster.

The former WWE star stated that Bianca has never made a fuss about losing matches but had every right to question creative pitches if she wasn't happy about them.

"Confidence is key. She should have all the confidence in the world. She has created herself. She can play that card, and it's not like she is not doing business, where she is refusing to do business," EC3 clarified. "She just doesn't want to be portrayed in a way that's appropriate for who she is as a person, and there is nothing wrong with that." [13:50 - 14:25]

Vince Russo says WWE stars like Bianca Belair don't need to deal with writers if they have complaints

The creative setup in WWE has changed since Vince McMahon took a step back and Triple H was appointed Chief Content Officer. It's a well-established fact that every writer produced stories in the past, keeping in mind Vince McMahon's likes and dislikes.

Vince Russo admitted that everyone wanted to please Vince McMahon and called the backstage atmosphere in WWE "petty."

While most talents have to abide by what WWE wants them to do, Russo said that a handful of top names, such as Bianca Belair, can directly voice their problems to Triple H or Vince McMahon. He didn't feel Belair even needed to deal with the writers, as he added below:

"All the writers try to do is please Vince. That's all they are trying to do. Bianca Belair, at her level, if she doesn't like something and they keep telling her to do it, she should not even be dealing with the writers at this point. You either go to Triple H, or you go to Vince himself. She should not even be dealing with them at this point. But yes, bro, it is a very petty atmosphere. They are trying to please one man. They are all trying to pop one man, and the talent should not have to deal with that." [10:31 - 11:04]

