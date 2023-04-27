WWE lawsuit claims Bianca Belair complained about recent scripts

Bianca Belair has been highlighted in a recent lawsuit filed against WWE. The company has had a lot of lawsuits filed against them so far in 2023, but this latest one from a former employee paints the company's creative team in a very negative light.

According to a report from Bloomberg Law, a lawsuit against WWE has been filed by former employee Britney Abrahams. The lawsuit alleges that she was discriminated against as a black female writer.

Within the lawsuit, there are some claims regarding current RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair, who stated she had major issues with saying the line, “Uh-Uh! Don’t make me take off my earrings and beat your ass" because it made her sound "ghetto."

The lawsuit went more in-depth regarding her arguments with creative. Which you can see below:

Plaintiff also requested clarification for protocol on moving forward with her complaint.

In conversation with Ms. Belair the following day, Ms. Belair informed Plaintiff that she told DUNN “3 DIFFERENT TIMES THAT I DON’T WANT TO SAY THAT LINE! BUT HE NEVER LISTENS TO ME! HE PUTS THAT LINE IN EVERY WEEK.”

Ms. Belair said the script’s discriminatory line(s) made her look “ghetto.”

Plaintiff relayed this information to DUNN and politely offered to edit the line(s).

Bianca Belair is one of the top stars in all of WWE

Bianca Belair recently passed the one-year mark as RAW Women's Champion. A feat very few women have ever accomplished in the history of the company.

The EST of WWE continues to impress as one of the pillars of the women's division and will likely be one of the top picks in the 2023 WWE Draft. Even if she has problems with the verbiage given to her by the creative team, we can only imagine how people lower on the card currently feel.

What do you make of this latest lawsuit against WWE? Do you understand why Belair would have an issue saying this line? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

