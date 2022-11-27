Bianca Belair has named Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair as the superstars she'd like to face at WrestleMania 39.

The EST of WWE is the current RAW Women's Champion, and if she holds the title until next April, she'll have to defend it at The Show of Shows. She and The Eradicator almost collided for the title at Money in the Bank, but the latter was taken out of action due to injury. Belair has never defended the title against The Queen before.

Speaking at the Survivor Series press conference, Bianca Belair stated that in a perfect world, she would face either Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39.

"In a perfect world, can I pick two? I have two choices. I think that the one everybody's been hearing of course is Rhea Ripley. We crossed paths a couple of weeks ago on RAW, we've had a long history starting back in NXT all the way to the Royal Rumble, we both won our first titles at WrestleMania 37, we're both doing equally amazing things, our careers are parallel right now. So it'd be really great to meet each other at the mountaintop," said Belair. (0:10-0:44)

Bianca Belair also added that Charlotte is the only member of the Four Horsewomen she hasn't beaten yet, and she wants to change that.

"And my second choice would be Charlotte Flair. I've always said one of my goals is to eventually defeat all Four Horsewomen, these women have done amazing things... but I have one more and that's Charlotte Flair, so in a perfect world it would be Rhea Ripley or Charlotte Flair," she added. (0:44-1:09)

Bianca Belair and her team emerged victorious at WWE Survivor Series

At this year's Survivor Series premium live event, two WarGames matches were held on the show. The first one took place between Bianca and Bayley's team. The EST of WWE had Mia Yim, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Becky Lynch by her side.

Meanwhile, The Role Model had IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Rhea Ripley, and Nikki Cross. The babyface team won the bout after Big Time Becks performed a splash off the cage, putting Dakota and IYO through a table. It'll be interesting to see who Bianca Belair will face at WrestleMania.

