Bianca Belair names her dream WrestleMania opponent: "That match could be so big that we wouldn't need a title"

A WrestleMania card is incomplete without Bianca Belair these days, as she is inarguably one of WWE's premier female stars.

The EST of WWE recently revealed that facing Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania was one of her dream matches, and she believed it could sell without a title being on the line.

While they've wrestled and also teamed up together since 2020, Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair have never met in a singles match at WrestleMania, and that's something Bianca wants before her career ends.

While speaking on The Ringer Wrestling Show, Bianca Belair spoke about Charlotte Flair's injury hiatus and noted she couldn't wait for The Queen to return.

While Flair is expected to miss this year's WrestleMania, Bianca Belair was hopeful they could cross paths at a future edition of the grand WWE PLE.

Belair vs. Flair could be so massive that it might not even need a championship, according to Bianca, who stated the following:

"She is one of my dream opponents, especially for WrestleMania. I'm just hoping, one day, we still get that match. I think that's a huge match that could happen with or without a title. Of course, I would love to go after a title with Charlotte Flair, but I also feel like that match could be so big that we wouldn't need a title." [From 51:51 to 52:10]

Belair put over WWE's "strong" women's roster and felt the company was at a stage where her singles match with Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania would not need to be in the championship slots.

"Our roster is so strong that I think Belair versus Flair can stand on its own even without a title and be an amazing match. So, I'm hoping that that can still happen in the future, with or without a title at WrestleMania," added the former Women's Champion. [From 52:27 to 52:42]

Bianca Belair talks about the evolution of the women's roster in WWE

WWE continues to push the boundaries of women's wrestling, thanks to a movement that began years ago with Charlotte Flair and the other NXT Horsewomen at its forefront.

The current crop of talents is reaping the benefits of WWE's groundwork, with women's matches regularly headlining shows.

Bianca Belair said that the WWE locker room was blessed to have a deep talent pool of female wrestlers. In the past, women's matches at WrestleMania only revolved around titles, but that could all change, as per Belair.

"I think our women's roster has evolved so much, has so much talent that we can have a WrestleMania match for women that isn't a title match, you know, because that's how big that match can be. And that doesn't really happen to WrestleMania for women. It's usually always like a title match that happens." [From 52:11 to 52:28]

Belair and Flair are no strangers to each other inside the squared circle, but in a different creative setup and proper build, a WrestleMania program could be a big draw for WWE.

