"The whole SmackDown roster misses her so much" - Bianca Belair confirms she is in regular contact with injured WWE star

WWE is approaching the busiest time of the year in pro wrestling, and it would ideally want all hands on deck during WrestleMania season. However, Charlotte Flair's untimely injury has been a massive blow to the company, but The Queen has the support of her colleagues, including Bianca Belair.

Flair seriously injured her knee during a SmackDown match against Asuka a few weeks ago and has since undergone surgery. The former women's champion, unfortunately, stares at a lengthy time on the sidelines and has already begun posting positive updates about her recovery.

Bianca Belair recently appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show podcast and was asked whether she'd reached out to Charlotte since the latter got hurt.

Belair revealed she'd spoken to Flair on Saturday and made it a point to keep checking in on her former rival. The EST of WWE noted:

"I've definitely talked to her a few times. Yeah, just talked to her on Saturday, checking in with her. You know, the whole SmackDown roster misses her so much. And have her go down right before WrestleMania too, but you know, I really want to speak for her and for her journey, but I was checking in with her and to know whether she is doing good, and I just can't wait for her to come back." [51:26 - 51:50]

"You've got to appreciate her for that" - Bianca Belair praises one of Charlotte Flair's greatest skills in WWE

When all is said and done, Charlotte Flair will be remembered as one of the most prolific female superstars in wrestling history. She might even be considered the greatest in some circles, and on the flip side, she has many detractors who've criticized her title wins.

Flair, though, has been a consistent performer for WWE for nearly a decade, and that's primarily due to her work ethic.

Bianca Belair called Flair one of the hardest-working talents in wrestling and was confident that the SmackDown star would be back in record time.

"I just know that Charlotte Flair is one of the hardest workers in this business and just loves, loves wrestling! You've got to appreciate her for that. Knowing how hard-working she is, I just know this recovery; phew, she is going to come back as fast as she can. I already know that about her. She is really going to put her mind into this recovery, so I'm really excited for her to come back."

WWE missing Charlotte Flair before the Royal Rumble has seemingly unsettled Triple H's plans, but the most essential thing would be her well-being.

Flair will surely get a massive pop whenever she returns, and we at Sportskeeda Wrestling wish her all the best during her recovery.

Please credit The Ringer's Wednesday Worldwide and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Teddy Long says a current WWE star is his girlfriend here