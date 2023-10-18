"I couldn't stop watching him" - Bianca Belair names two WWE legends as her inspiration growing up

Bianca Belair has named two WWE legends as her inspiration growing up. She is a multi-time Women's Champion.

In 2016, Belair made her WWE debut and was assigned to the NXT brand. After moving to the main roster, she twice won the WWE Women's Championship, formerly known as the RAW Women's Championship. She is also a former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Speaking on Baby, This Is Keke Palmer, Belair named Chyna as her favorite wrestler growing up. She was impressed by Chyna's ability to dominate the men in the company.

"My favorite-est growing up was Chyna. She was dominating. Dominating the men, just dominating. Big and beautiful. When I was growing up, she was the first woman that captured my eye," said Belair.

Belair was also a fan of Goldust. The EST stated that she couldn't stop watching the former Intercontinental Champion every time he was on television.

"For men, it was Goldust. It was something about him. When he came on TV, I just paid attention. He was captivating. I couldn't stop watching him. That always stuck with me," added Belair. [H/T: Fightful]

Could Bianca Belair feud with WWE's newest signing, Jade Cargill?

Jade Cargill recently made the jump to WWE following her AEW departure. Cargill made her on-screen debut at Fastlane and has already appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT.

WWE star and former Women's Champion Bianca Belair previously opened up about Cargill signing with the company. Speaking with UPROXX, she said:

"It’s always been a huge goal and mission of mine to bring myself and my culture and representation to WWE. And it’s only going to get bigger with Jade coming into the picture. There are so many amazing possibilities that can come out of it: singles matches, tag matches. Going from being one of the first Black females to main event WrestleMania and now having Jade come in, it’s just showing how much WWE is evolving and continues to evolve."

Belair has been absent for quite some time. She won the Women's Championship at SummerSlam before dropping the title within seconds to current champion IYO SKY.

