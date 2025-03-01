Bianca Belair and Naomi caught on camera backstage at WWE event by 46-year-old veteran

Naomi and Bianca Belair may have lost the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships this past week, but they remain in high spirits.

Ad

The two SmackDown stars were seen in the flesh backstage doing a TikTok dance, as CM Punk caught them in the act. This happened at the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show, which took place before SmackDown in Toronto.

The Second City Saint took a video of Bianca Belair and Naomi recording their TikTok, before posting it on his Instagram story and calling it "serious business."

Check it out below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Punk would end up doing a dance with the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. All three of them played big parts in the Elimination Chamber Kickoff Show. The Best in the World hinted that he would accept The Rock's offer, while Belair and Naomi brawled with Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

The latter led to a six-woman tag team match on SmackDown, serving as the final build towards the women's Elimination Chamber match. Bianca Belair is the favorite to win and earn a shot at Rhea Ripley's Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41.

Meanwhile, CM Punk is part of the stacked men's Chamber match. It remains to be seen if he will earn a shot at the Undisputed WWE Championship, currently held by Cody Rhodes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback