"Starting from the bottom” - How Bianca Belair overcame self-doubt to get to the top in WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has opened up about defeating self-doubt to succeed in the company and become a bonafide megastar.

The current RAW Women's Champion performed as the titleholder in front of her home crowd this Monday. She successfully defended the title against Sonya Deville, despite the authority figure putting several obstacles in her way.

Speaking with WBIR during her return to Knoxville, The EST of WWE revealed her journey from the bottom of the company to the top. Belair, who joined the promotion in 2016, went through a rigorous training process to work her way up the ladder.

"It was really wrapping my mind around just starting from the bottom and working my way up," Belair said. "The training is very rigorous and the traveling is a grind, but I wouldn't wish to be doing anything other than what I'm doing now."

The 33-year-old also expressed how she plans on achieving more success in the company.

"It means everything to me. I feel like I'm kind of at the forefront of this new generation of women's wrestling that's coming through. I hold that responsibility greatly. It's just a feeling of something I can't describe, but I'm just taking it, I'm running with it and I'm going to carry this momentum and continue to build my legacy." said Belair.

Bianca Belair opens up about her wrestling journey

The former SmackDown Women's Champion recently commented on her journey into WWE.

In an interview with WJBF NewsChannel 6, Bianca Belair revealed her initial desire to become an Olympic track athlete or Olympic gymnast. Belair also stated how things have changed now and her plans to stick with Vince McMahon's company.

“No my journey in to WWE was very unique. I never imagined myself as a WWE Superstar, I wanted to be an Olympic track athlete or Olympic gymnast, my role models were ‘Flo-Jo’, Gail Devers, and Dominique Dawes. So now to be in WWE, I never imagined myself being a WWE Superstar, but now I can’t imagine being anything other than a WWE Superstar now. I’m just blessed and grateful, and also to see who quickly I’ve been propelled in this career, you know back to back wins at WrestleMania," said Belair.

Following her win over Sonya Deville on RAW, what’s next for Bianca Belair and her title reign remains to be seen. Who do you want to see challenge The EST of WWE? Sound off in the comments!

