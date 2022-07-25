"One of the lowest moments of my career" - WWE Superstar shares honest thoughts about infamous moment with Becky Lynch 

Bianca Belair recently shared her thoughts about her crushing loss to her long-time rival Becky Lynch at SummerSlam 2021. At last year's event, The EST was scheduled to defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against Sasha Banks. However, since Banks could not compete, out came Carmella to challenge her.

Moments later, in another shocking twist, Lynch made her sensational return and attacked Carmella, thus replacing her as Bianca Belair's opponent. The Man defeated The EST of WWE in mere seconds, leaving fans stunned.

In a recent interview with New York Post, the RAW Women's Champion opened up about the infamous moment. Belair stated that the loss against Lynch was the lowest point of her career.

"I’m going to write the final chapter in my comeback story for SummerSlam. Losing my title to Becky in 26 seconds last year at SummerSlam was one of the lowest moments of my career and having to fight all the way to the top and take the title from her at WrestleMania 38."

Bianca Belair further pointed out that she went on to defeat Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38 and wants to end their rivalry for good at SummerSlam 2022 by handing her another loss.

"To be able to go to SummerSlam this year, I feel like I can redeem my reputation and not have my memories from SummerSlam be one that’s a low memory but end on a high note. I just want to write that final chapter and end it as a fairytale in my story," said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair thinks Becky Lynch is one of the greatest storytellers in WWE

In the same interview, Belair also praised The Man, saying she was one of the "greatest storytellers" in the business today. The EST explained that Becky Lynch did a tremendous during the build-up and the eventual match at WrestleMania 38, where Belair won the RAW Women's Championship.

"I think she is one of the greatest storytellers when it comes to her in-ring performance. I went back and watched the WrestleMania 38 match. And just from her facial expressions to just her storytelling throughout the match, also with storytelling with our feud leading up to WrestleMania. Becky Lynch had such a huge role in carrying that story and pushing for that story," added Bianca Belair

Considering their match at this year's The Grandest Stages of Them All was an instant classic, it's safe to say Belair and Lynch could put up another barnburner for the fans at the July 30th show.

