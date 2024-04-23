Bianca Belair opens up about WWE fan support following WrestleMania

Bianca Belair is arguably one of the most popular female superstars on the WWE roster. The EST recently explained how the support from the fans helps her stay motivated.

The 35-year-old teamed up with Jade Cargill and Naomi to take on Damage CTRL's Kabuki Warriors and Dakota Kai on Night One of WrestleMania XL. The babyfaces put forth a dominant performance and secured the win. Cargill and Belair appear to have joined forces as the duo defeated Chelsea Green and Piper Niven on the April 12 edition of SmackDown.

While speaking to Wade Barrett at WWE The World, Bianca Belair was asked what motivates her after becoming a top star in a very short time. In response, the former RAW Women's Champion expressed her love for the business and wrestling fans:

"I had a quick rise to the top, and with that you have to have something that drives you, because you get complacent. And honestly, it's the love and the passion for what I do. It might sound cliched, but it's you guys [gesturing to the fans]. I love you too, I really do. It’s you guys. It’s the little EST’s that I see every single meet and greet," she said.

Bianca Belair further explained how the love and appreciation from the fans towards the WWE Superstars drive her even after achieving several feats inside the squared circle:

"You guys put smiles on my face. We always say our job as WWE Superstars is to put on you guys’ faces, but it’s those moments where you guys put smiles on our faces. When I get to walk out there at WrestleMania, and I hear those 'EST' chants, and I get to look each and every one of you guys in the eye, and I can see the love and the passion, and appreciation for what we do, that’s what drives me. It does get tough. It does get hard." [H/T: WrestleZone]

You can watch the entire video below:

Bianca Belair praises Jade Cargill for her WrestleMania XL performance

The Six-Woman Tag Team match at The Showcase of The Immortals ended with Jade Cargill pinning Dakota Kai for the win. Bianca Belair recently praised the former AEW star for her performance at The Show of Shows.

Speaking at a Fanatics Live signing at WWE World, The EST claimed that Cargill did well to handle the pressure and kept herself composed throughout the contest:

"I thought it was great. It's one thing to be able to debut in WWE, but when you're debuting at WrestleMania... But she handled it. She was just calm, cool, and collected. She handled it. I think it just speaks volumes of what's expected of her and what we're going to see of her in the future and the potential she has. It's exciting," she said.

Cargill and Belair seem to enjoy working as a tag team. Considering their rivalry with Damage CTRL, the two might lock horns with the Kabuki Warriors for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship in the near future.

