Bianca Belair comments on possibly doing an intergender match in WWE

Bianca Belair opened up about her interest in having an intergender match in WWE.

Only a handful of intergender matches have taken place in WWE over the past few years. Randy Orton and Alexa Bliss had a match at Fastlane last year and former 24/7 Champion Reggie collided with Sasha Banks on the January 22, 2021 episode of SmackDown. WWE Hall of Famer Chyna competed with stars such as Chris Jericho, Eddie Guerrero and Jeff Jarrett during the Attitude Era.

Speaking on Sports Illustrated’s Laces Up, Bianca Belair stated that she'd be open to doing an intergender match.

"I would love to. I mean I am a fan of Chyna, I am a fan of Beth Phoenix, the women who have done it before and gotten in the ring with men. So, I would love to. But right now, I will say our women's division is stacked enough,” she said. (H/T Fightful)

Bianca Belair says Montez Ford will be the next big thing in WWE

The EST of WWE has had a successful career in WWE, and she believes that her husband Montez Ford will also one day become a huge star. He is currently part of the tag team The Street Profits with partner Angelo Dawkins.

Bianca Belair said that many people, including The Rock, see potential in Montez Ford, and that he'll become the next big thing in WWE.

"I don't know. I mean, right now he's in a tag team. He's one-half of the tag team The Street Profits and they're doing amazing right now. Angelo Dawkins is his tag team partner, he's part of the fam, we are all fam together, we travel together. But, I know my husband, and he has a lot of potential, and when you get somebody like The Rock to get behind you and say that they see that in him, it's just inevitable. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. I see it. Everybody else sees it. The Rock sees it. I'm putting it out there, my husband's going to be the next biggest thing in WWE in the future," said Belair.

The Street Profits is currently set to face The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships at Money in the Bank, while Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Title against Carmella.

