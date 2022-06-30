"The Rock sees it"- Bianca Belair claims current RAW star is going to be the next big thing in WWE

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has shared her thoughts on The Rock showing appreciation for her husband Montez Ford.

The Great One recently showered the former RAW Tag Team Champion with praise on social media, stating that he will be rooting for the latter once he becomes world champion. The WWE Legend's praise came after Ford revealed that The People's Champion has been a great inspiration to him.

Speaking about her husband in an interview with Sports Illustrated, Bianca Belair stated that Ford has a lot of potential and will be a huge superstar down the line.

"I don't know. I mean, right now he's in a tag team. He's one-half of the tag team The Street Profits and they're doing amazing right now. Angelo Dawkins is his tag team partner, he's part of the fam, we are all fam together, we travel together. But, I know my husband, and he has a lot of potential, and when you get somebody like The Rock to get behind you and say that they see that in him, it's just inevitable. It's not a matter of if, it's just a matter of when. I see it. Everybody else sees it. The Rock sees it. I'm putting it out there, my husband's going to be the next biggest thing in WWE in the future." - said Bianca Belair (from 7:37 to 8:13)

Check out the full Bianca Belair interview below:

Montez Ford was emotional after The Rock's message to him

Montez Ford has made it no secret how big of an inspiration The Rock is to him. The former RAW Tag Team Champion disclosed on the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast that he was so touched by the heartfelt message from The Great One that he even cried a little bit.

“I can't even put into words. But, I did cry a little bit. I ain't gonna lie, you know? Cause it was a big, it was big for me man. It's just cool to see your heroes recognize you and say like, ‘Hey man, I see you man.’ And I appreciate that. I still do, like, to this day. Because like I said, I’ve been through a lot of stuff in my life. And Rock has been there, in his own way, just him being himself. He's been there and helped me to be who I am today and inspired me to who I am today. The successes, everything," said Ford.

Montez Ford is currently one of the most athletic members of the WWE roster. While he is a part of the company's tag team division, his unmatched charisma and in-ring performances have made people salivate over a potential singles run down the line.

