Bianca Belair pushes for dream WWE WrestleMania match

WWE star Bianca Belair seemingly wants to face a major star at WrestleMania. The veteran is currently in a tag team with Jade Cargill on WWE SmackDown.

Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair defeated The Unholy Union (Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn) at Bash in Berlin to once again capture the Women's Tag Team Championships.

The EST took to her Instagram story today to share a message from a member of the WWE Universe. Belair shared a video from a fan showing highlights of her facing Rhea Ripley in NXT and noted that the match needed to happen at WrestleMania. The SmackDown star shared the fan's message on social media, and you can check it out by clicking here.

Belair shares a fan's message about WrestleMania match with Rhea Ripley on Instagram.

Rhea Ripley recently noted that she does not have an issue with Bianca Belair, but stated that she would love to face her in a match to determine which star is the best.

WWE star Bianca Belair debunks rumor about her hair

Bianca Belair regularly uses her hair as a weapon to whip her opponents and recently commented on a rumor that WWE uses sound effects during the move.

Speaking with Cody Rhodes on an episode of What Do You Wanna Talk About?, Belair stated that the promotion does not use sound effects during her hair whip, and the noises are real. She also added that the marks her braid leaves on her opponents are real as well.

"It's real. A lot of people think, even still to this day, they're like, 'they're adding sound effects. She put that in to make that noise.' Nope, there's no sound effects. And then there was Becky, she was the one that had all the marks on her stomach, and people swore up and down that it was makeup. 'Why would they put makeup on it?' I was like it's not makeup, it's real. So, yeah, the braid is a real thing. It has a mind of its own," said Belair. [4:50 - 5:22]

You can check out the video below:

Cargill and Belair captured the Women's Tag Team Championships for the second time at Bash in Berlin. It will be interesting to see what the company has planned for the Women's Tag Team Champions moving forward.

