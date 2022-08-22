Bianca Belair reacted to former champion dancing on car roof

WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair reacted to her husband Montez Ford dancing on the roof of a car.

Montez Ford is one of the most energetic wrestlers in WWE. The former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champion is known to bring the party wherever he goes. The Street Profits member has always hyped up the crowd, not just with his personality but also his in-ring skills.

One fan took to Twitter to share a clip of Montez Ford dancing on top of a car. Both his tag team partner Angelo Dawkins and his wife seemed unimpressed with his dancing skills. Bianca responded to this tweet expressing shock and annoyance.

"Whew CHILE!!!" - Bianca Belair tweeted

Check out the tweet below:

Fans react to Bianca Belair's tweet

Fans reacted to Belair's tweet, claiming she was certainly tired of Ford's antics.

Fans shared their thoughts about Montez Ford's energy.

Fans shared their thoughts about Montez Ford's energy.

Fans certainly did see the humor in this.

👻👻 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐥 𝐄𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐡 🧡🖤 @GACEB_829

Some fans also shared her feelings when she yelled, "It's a rental car."

Fans also predicted how the rental company would react upon looking at the video.

Some fans also shared her feelings when she yelled, "It's a rental car."

Fans also shared their love for the couple and that no matter what happens, Belair is blessed to be sharing her life with Montez Ford.

Fans also shared their love for the couple and that no matter what happens, Belair is blessed to be sharing her life with Montez Ford.

Former AEW wrestler Big Swole also reacted to this tweet by asking why the couple were the way they were.

Former AEW wrestler Big Swole also reacted to this tweet by asking why the couple were the way they were.

The RAW Women's Champion is set to wrestle her long-time rival Bayley and her hench-woman in a 6-women tag team match at WWE Clash at the Castle. Montez Ford, on the other hand, currently doesn't seem to be part of any storyline.

There are speculations that the Street Profits may be split up. The former NXT and RAW Tag Team Champion has also spoken about the potential break-up of the Street Profits.

Do you think the Street Profits will break-up soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

