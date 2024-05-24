Bianca Belair reacts to Jade Cargill's recent beach photos from Saudi Arabia visit

Bianca Belair has reacted to Jade Cargill's latest set of photos. Upon their arrival in Saudi Arabia, the WWE Superstars spent some time together at the beach.

Belair and Cargill are the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. The duo won the titles at the Backlash France Premium Live Event after defeating The Kabuki Warriors.

On Instagram, Cargill shared a set of photos that caught the attention of numerous superstars, including Belair, who claimed to have clicked Cargill's photos.

"I took these!!!! Ayyyeee!!!" wrote Belair.

Expand Tweet

You can check out the post here.

Cargill made her WWE in-ring debut during the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match. She teamed up with Belair and Naomi at WrestleMania XL to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match.

Last Friday, Cargill was in action against Nia Jax in the Queen of the Ring tournament quarterfinals. She suffered her first-ever singles loss in WWE, courtesy of the former RAW Women's Champion, to whom she lost via disqualification after hitting Jax with a steel chair out of rage.

Jade Cargill praised Bianca Belair and opened up about their first meeting

As noted, Jade Cargill and Bianca Belair are tag team partners and the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions.

Speaking on the Battleground podcast, Cargill opened up about her first meeting with The EST and praised her.

"We're two strong females. We go out there with both a hybrid. She can do all the athletic things, and I can do all those athletic things. She's strong, and she's the EST. I'm just as strong or stronger. We're out here just, I don't know, like we just mesh. The first moment we met each other was like, ‘Hey friend, how you doing? Hey, friend, how you doing?’ It was just the easiest like we had just known each other for so long. And you know, a lot of our goals are similar to what we want for this industry, and elevating the division," she said.

Bianca Belair will face Nia Jax in the SmackDown side of the Queen of the Ring semifinals this Friday. A victory for Cargill against Jax would've set up a clash between her and Belair.