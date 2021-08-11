Bianca Belair reacts to Nikki A.S.H. cashing in MITB contract on Charlotte Flair and not her

SmackDown Women's Champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with ViBe & Wrestling and opened up about Nikki A.S.H. cashing in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair.

On Night One of WrestleMania 37, Belair defeated Sasha Banks to win the SmackDown Women's title. She still holds the belt and will face The Boss in a big rematch at SummerSlam 2021.

On the RAW side, Nikki A.S.H. is currently the brand's Women's Champion. She recently cashed in her Money In The Bank contract on Charlotte Flair to win the title for the first time in her career.

Belair spoke about Nikki cashing in her Money In The Bank briefcase on Flair and not her:

“I think is because they are both on Monday Night Raw. That’s just how it worked out and it worked out in her favor so she made a smart move I think,” said Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair is doing quite well on the Blue brand

2021 has been quite a big year for Bianca Belair so far. She won the annual Women's Royal Rumble match by last eliminating Rhea Ripley, and went on to challenge Sasha Banks for the SmackDown Women's title at The Show of Shows.

Belair and Banks tore the house down in the main event of Night One of WrestleMania and it was the former that came out victorious when all was said and done. The Boss recently returned to SmackDown following a brief hiatus and these two women are set to collide once again on August 21, 2021.

Nikki A.S.H. is having the time of her life over on RAW. She recently debuted her new superhero gimmick and it received quite a mixed response from the WWE Universe on social media. It didn't take long for her to win her first singles title in WWE and she's doing a great job at playing the role of a lovable, cheerful superhero.

