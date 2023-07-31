Bianca Belair reacts to recent character change for her husband on WWE SmackDown

Bianca Belair has reacted to the recent developments regarding her husband on WWE SmackDown.

Asuka is scheduled to defend the WWE Women's Championship against Bianca Belair and Charlotte Flair in a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam on August 5th. Asuka defeated Belair at Night of Champions to capture the RAW Women's Championship. The EST held the title for a remarkable 419 days before dropping it to The Empress of Tomorrow in Saudi Arabia.

Belair is married to Montez Ford of the Street Profits, and the popular duo has been interacting with a recently returned star. Bobby Lashley returned to SmackDown a couple of weeks ago and picked up Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins in a limo. On this past Friday's edition of the blue brand, Lashley gave Dawkins a new suit so he can dress in style.

Montez Ford posted several photographs from The Street Profits' meeting with Bobby Lashley on SmackDown. Belair took to Instagram to respond with the eye emoji, as seen in the image below.

Bianca Belair reacts to Montez Ford's Instagram post.

Konnan claims that he wouldn't mind seeing Bianca Belair turn heel on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling veteran Konnan is not a fan of how WWE has been utilizing Bianca Belair as of late.

The former RAW Women's Champion has been determined to get her rematch against Asuka at Night of Champions. However, Charlotte Flair's return complicated matters and it ultimately turned into a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam.

Speaking on K100, Konnan claimed that Trish Stratus versus Becky Lynch is the only female storyline with any depth and added that he would like to see Belair turn heel to change things up.

"Becky [and] Trish are about the only ones that are getting any real quality storylines," Konnan said. "They've [writing team] done an atrocious job, and it's not Bianca's fault. It's creative's fault because she has become stale. I would not mind her turning heel." [1:34 – 1:57]

SummerSlam will take place on August 5th at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Only time will tell if Belair will be able to become champion once again at the premium live event on Saturday night.

