Bianca Belair reacts to her WWE star husband's recent character change

Bianca Belair is back in WWE's main event scene after spending a year in the tag team division. The last time she was hunting for a world title, she won it at SummerSlam 2023, only to fall immediately to Iyo Sky's Money in the Bank cash-in. They have come full circle as the company officially announced WrestleMania Vegas' headliner this past Monday as Bianca Belair vs. Iyo Sky for the Women's World Championship.

Meanwhile, her husband, Montez Ford, has undergone some character change. The Street Profits are after gold in the tag team division, and Ford has just dropped a dark-themed promo on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Montez Ford claimed that embracing "what lies beneath" would change his stagnation in the division alongside tag team partner, Angelo Dawkins. This message from Ford comes at an interesting time, as the EST has not responded to Jade Cargill's actions at Elimination Chamber in Toronto, Canada:

"What lies beneath, may be the answer," wrote Montez Ford. "

👀👀👀👀," Bianca Belair commented.

Watch the clip below:

After Belair's tag team partner showed up unannounced, she went directly after Naomi, who replaced her. The Glow was beaten to a pulp, forcing WWE officials to remove her from the Women's Elimination Chamber. Bianca went on to win the bout to seal the deal of her WrestleMania spot.

Could Bianca Belair be involved in some form or fashion following WWE Elimination Chamber?

Jade Cargill put the women's division on notice following Elimination Chamber. She called her colleagues "wolves" and said nobody can be trusted. Meanwhile, Bianca commented on what transpired inside the Chamber during the post-show. She was in utter disbelief at her two tag team partners and claimed to have no idea of what was going on.

Belair was at RAW on Monday to join the commentary team for the main event. She and Rhea Ripley were at each other's throats. Iyo Sky capitalised on the opportunity and surprised The Eradicator to win the Women's World Title, setting up the Japanese star's WrestleMania match with Belair.

Do you see the EST turn heel eventually? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

