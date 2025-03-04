WWE legend gives an interesting stance on a potential Rhea Ripley heel turn

Rhea Ripley is no longer the WWE Women's World Champion. Iyo Sky brought her reign to a screeching halt this past Monday in the main event, shocking fans. With mere weeks left before WrestleMania 41, this booking came out of left field.

Rhea Ripley is arguably the biggest name in the women's division. Her star power rivals that of the men on WWE's roster. On Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer brought up The Eradicator's past. As part of The Judgment Day, Ripley proved that she could pull off a heel run with flair. However, the Australian wrestler has cemented her place in the main event, and she gets good reactions in every arena.

Tommy Dreamer believes Ripley's meltdown after losing the title should not be a precursor to an eventual heel turn. He noted an intricate detail before the Japanese star turned things around and pinned Mami for the win and the title:

"The one thing I did not like was when Rhea [Ripley] said, 'I'm going to take this out on her [Iyo Sky] because of you [Bianca Belair],'" Tommy Dreamer noted about the finish to RAW's main event. "I don't ever want to see Rhea Ripley heelish. We saw her be a heel. She was awesome with 'Dirty' Dom, but she has ascended to megastardom." [From 6:48 to 7:19]

After Bianca Belair won the Women's Elimination Chamber last Saturday, it seemed like a foregone conclusion that the WrestleMania headliner would be a match between The EST and The Eradicator for the first time on the main roster. However, Sky will walk into the Show of Shows as champion.

Rhea Ripley breaks silence immediately after losing the WWE Women's World Title

Jackie Redmond caught Rhea Ripley backstage for an interview after Ripley lost to Iyo Sky in RAW's main event. The former Women's World Champion revealed she was angry at herself. She also claimed that there are no friends in the business. The former Judgment Day star has shown a soft spot for Iyo Sky recently and has been good friends with Bianca Belair.

It remains to be seen if Mami gets added to the WrestleMania 41 headliner, which is now made official as a singles bout for the Women's World Championship—Iyo Sky vs. Bianca Belair.

