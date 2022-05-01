"Congratulations to BOTH" - Bianca Belair reflects on the historic boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor

Bianca Belair has reacted to the boxing match between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor. The two women headlined what was arguably the biggest fight in the history of women's boxing.

The bout took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York City on the 30th of April. Taylor maintained her perfect unbeaten record after edging past her opponent via a split decision.

Taking to Twitter, Belair congratulated both Taylor and Serrano and praised them for changing the game.

"Tonight HISTORY WAS MADE! Congratulations to @KatieTaylor! And congratulations to BOTH women for CHANGING THE GAME!! @Serranosisters Just the beginning! Now let’s run it back! #TeamSerrano #TaylorSerrano," wrote Belair.

Belair recently captured the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38 when she defeated her arch-rival Becky Lynch in an incredible match between the two.

Bianca Belair recently commented on what it means to be the RAW Women's Champion

Weeks after her emphatic win at WrestleMania 38, Bianca Belair was in conversation with WJBF NewsChannel 6.

During the interview, The EST of WWE claimed that it means everything to her to be able to represent the company as the RAW Women's Champion.

“It means everything to me to represent as the Raw Women’s Champion. Just coming from a roster with so many amazing and talented women and me being at the forefront of that and representing our roster, I take that responsibility greatly and I chased after this title for 8 months, and it wasn’t so much about Becky Lynch having the title and me redeeming myself against Becky Lynch. It was redemption for me and proving something to myself and to be at the top of my game and represent what I am, the best, so I’m very proud to represent Raw and represent the roster that we have,” said Belair.

The reigning RAW Women's Champion has been feuding with WWE official and in-ring star Sonya Deville over the past few weeks. Belair recently retained her title against Sonya Deville on the red brand.

As it stands, she is currently not booked for the upcoming WrestleMania Backlash premium live event. Hence, it remains to be seen what plans WWE will have in store for the RAW Women's Champion.

With Becky Lynch and Asuka returning to RAW on the same night, the winner of a match between the two could very well emerge as the next title contender.

