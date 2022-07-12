"The moment is way bigger than me" - Bianca Belair reflects on winning the Elimination Chamber match in Saudi Arabia

Bianca Belair has reflected on competing in her first Women's Elimination Chamber match this year, which she won.

The event took place in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on February 19. The EST of WWE defeated Alexa Bliss, Doudrop, Liv Morgan, Nikki A.S.H., and Rhea Ripley to earn a RAW Women's Championship match against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. She went on to win the bout and the title.

In a recent interview with Arab News' The Mayman Show, Bianca Belair stated that it felt amazing to win the match and that she's proud to have represented WWE and women in Saudi Arabia. She said:

"You know, we have so many amazing women and to be one of the women to represent WWE and represent women in Saudi Arabia is one thing. But to be the woman that stands on top and wins the whole entire Elimination Chamber in Saudi Arabia, that then punched my ticket to WrestleMania [was] amazing, but to do it in Saudi Arabia, like I said, where I feel like the moment is way bigger than me."

She added:

"I love being a part of moments when it’s not just about me or going after the title or getting a WrestleMania opportunity, but where there’s representation, where history is being made, where moments are being made for people to remember and to affect people and inspire people."

Bianca Belair reveals how she handles high-pressure situations in WWE

The EST of WWE has had a very successful career so far. One of her biggest accomplishments was headlining WrestleMania 37 against Sasha Banks.

In an interview with Fightful, Belair commented on how she copes when she's under pressure.

"I’ve been an athlete my whole life. So I’ve learned how to embrace the feeling of nervousness and not get scared of it. My daddy always taught me, ‘It’s okay to be nervous, just don’t be scared,'" said Belair.

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship against Carmella at the Money in the Bank premium live event. It'll be interesting to see who she will face at WWE SummerSlam.

