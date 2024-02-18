Bianca Belair reveals the biggest thing she learned about her relationship with Montez Ford during Love & WWE (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently talked about her relationship with her husband, Montez Ford, claiming there was a massive difference between them.

The EST is one of the most established names in the Stamford-based promotion's roster. She has held the women's championship twice and the SmackDown Women's Championship once. She also won the Royal Rumble in 2021.

In a conversation with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Bianca was asked about a thing that she learned when working on the new show with her husband.

"I have learned that, I always knew it but I found out even more during filming that I have so much anxiety. We are really polar opposites in that area. He is calm, cool and collected. And you see this crazy, charismatic guy in the ring... But when it comes to high pressure situations, our schedules getting hectic, he is just calm, cool and collected. I am just like, no we gotta plan this, we have to over-prepare, he is just like 'Chill.'" [2:07 onwards]

Another WWE Superstar has high praise for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford

According to former AEW star Jade Cargill, Montez and Bianca are more than made for each other.

Speaking to Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, Cargill was asked to share some advice for Montez and Bianca, taking inspiration from her own marriage with Brandon Phillips. She stated that she did not actually think she had any advice for the WWE power couple.

"I don't know, I mean like, if you look at 'em it's like peanut butter and jelly. They just go together. I mean, I don't know I haven't seen anything like it, I love it. I love black love, they are just a great couple right. They are just love, they are sweet, they balance each other out. I don't think there is anything I can give them."

As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford in WWE.

