WWE Superstar has the sweetest response to being asked to share advice for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford (Exclusive)

As Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are getting ready for Love & WWE to air, another star was asked to provide her advice for them. This led to the star giving an adorable response.

The superstar in question is Jade Cargill, who made her WWE in-ring debut at this year's Royal Rumble Premium Live Event. While she did not win the match, she was able to eliminate Nia Jax, Becky Lynch, and Naomi all by herself to make a powerful statement, leading her to instantly being seen as a potentially massive superstar in the making.

Sportskeeda's Emily Mae recently caught up to Jade Cargill and her husband, Brandon Phillips. The former AEW TBS Champion was asked to provide advice for Bianca Belair and Montez Ford as they embarked on a new chapter of their lives with 'Love and WWE.'

She stated:

"I don't know, I mean like, if you look at 'em it's like peanut butter and jelly. They just go together. I mean, I don't know I haven't seen anything like it, I love it. I love black love, they are just a great couple right. They are just love, they are sweet, they balance each other out. I don't think there is anything I can give them." [2:22 onwards]

Watch the full video below:

Love & WWE starring Montez Ford and Bianca Belair airs on Hulu. Do check it out!

Rhea Ripley has also shared her appreciation for the WWE power couple

Bianca Belair and Montez Ford are apparently an inspiration for Rhea Ripley as well, judging by her recent comments.

During the red carpet for the show, the Women's World Champion spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling in an interview. The Eradicator talked about how the show would help enhance Montez and Bianca's star power, sharing her excitement for the new series.

She said:

"It's amazing. It brings us to what we do, and it brings us to two amazing people at the same time. I'm so extremely happy for Bianca and Tez because I've seen how hard they work, and they went non-stop for like a year and a half, two years. Bianca barely had any days off. I'm not even joking. She maybe had five in the whole year. I'm very excited for them, and I'm excited to watch it."

It remains to be seen how fans will react to the first season of the show.

