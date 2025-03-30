Bianca Belair reveals major problem ahead of WWE RAW

Bianca Belair revealed a major issue she was having ahead of tomorrow's edition of WWE RAW. The Women's Elimination Chamber winner will be serving as the special guest referee for a massive title match on the upcoming edition of the red brand.

The EST earned a shot at the Women's World Championship by winning the Women's Elimination Chamber Match at the PLE earlier this month. Rhea Ripley then lost the title to IYO SKY on the RAW following Elimination Chamber, but has a rematch against the Damage CTRL star tomorrow, with Belair as the special guest referee.

Bianca Belair took to her Instagram story today to reveal that she had a huge problem ahead of tomorrow night's show. She disclosed that she didn't have a sewing machine, but still had to make her referee outfit by hand for the title match on WWE RAW.

"I don't have a sewing machine and have to make this ref outfit by hand in the hotel room," she wrote.

Belair revealed a major issue ahead of RAW. [Image credit: Screenshot of Bianca Belair's Instagram story]

IYO SKY held the WWE Women's Championship heading into WrestleMania XL last year, but lost the title to Bayley at The Show of Shows.

Bill Apter predicts WWE will make a major change to Bianca Belair's WrestleMania match

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently predicted that the Stamford-based company would make a massive change to Bianca Belair's title match at WrestleMania 41.

Apter believes that the company is going to have Rhea Ripley defeat IYO SKY tomorrow on RAW to become the new Women's World Champion. He noted that SKY was a very talented athlete, but Belair squaring off against Ripley was a much more marketable match for wrestling fans.

"As talented as IYO SKY is, she doesn't have that billboard power that Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley has. My prediction is that Rhea wins next week, and goes to WrestleMania against Bianca," Bill Apter said.

The 35-year-old and Naomi were the Women's Tag Team Champions but lost the titles to The Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan last month. The Glow has also been revealed to be behind the attack on Jade Cargill last November, and has turned heel in recent weeks on WWE SmackDown.

It will be interesting to see if Belair can finish her referee outfit in time for tomorrow night's show in London.

