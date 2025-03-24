WWE will make major change to WrestleMania 41 match, predicts wrestling legend (Exclusive)

WWE is just 26 days away from the 41st annual WrestleMania Premium Live Event. Several top matches have been confirmed for The Grandest Stage of Them All this year, but as always, nothing is final until showtime. A wrestling legend just made a big prediction to remind fans of how plans are always subject to change.

WrestleMania Vegas was to feature Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship, but IYO SKY dethroned The Eradicator of the title earlier this month. WWE then announced Belair vs. SKY for The Showcase of Immortals, but Ripley threw a wrench in the plans by signing their contract.

Tonight's edition of RAW from Glasgow, Scotland saw Adam Pearce solve the situation, for now. The red brand GM booked Rhea vs. IYO for next week, with the winner defending the gold at WrestleMania 41.

The Genius of The Sky is talented, but her shortcomings may force WWE officials to make a lineup change, according to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter. Following tonight's in-ring RAW segment, the 2024 International Professional Wrestling Hall of Famer predicted who Belair will challenge at WrestleMania next month.

"As talented as IYO SKY is, she doesn't have that billboard power that Bianca Belair or Rhea Ripley has. My prediction is that Rhea wins next week, and goes to WrestleMania against Bianca," Bill Apter said.

Next week's RAW will mark the sixth televised singles bout between SKY and Ripley. The former Shirai leads their televised series 3-0, which includes a double count-out and a no-contest. Their first saw SKY advance to the finals of the 2018 Mae Young Classic, where she lost to Toni Storm.

